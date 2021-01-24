A rural nurse has won a prestigious national award for her work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Emma Wilkinson is an advanced clinical practitioner at Tollerton Surgery, Tollerton, north of York.
The University of York graduate has just been announced as the winner of the Extended Practice Team Member Award in the 2020 General Practice Awards.
She said: “I am really shocked and delighted to have won such a meaningful General Practice Award.
“Working in primary care is a dream role for me as well as wanting to provide the best care for my patients,
“I love my job, it is extremely rewarding with heaps of job satisfaction and it is an added bonus getting to work alongside such a great team.
The awards recognise innovation and hard work in UK surgeries.
Tollerton surgery partner Dr Sarah Utting said: “Everyone at the practice is extremely delighted for Emma.
"Winning the award really does recognise her hard work, dedication and enthusiasm not just for her patients but all of us at the practice.
