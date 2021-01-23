Firefighters had to be called out to help a man whose vehicle got stuck in flood water.
Police and the Environment Agency and City of York Council have repeatedly warned everyone not to drive, cycle or walk through flood water.
But at 11.18 last night, a man had to be rescued from his vehicle in flood water in Naburn.
Firefighters used specialist water rescue equipment including wading poles to reach the man and get him to safety.
They also had to light the rescue scene and used blankets during the incident.
Water only needs to be six inches deep to get into a vehicle and stop it working.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment