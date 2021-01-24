A city centre road will be closed every night for 16 months, starting in a week's time.
No traffic will be allowed on Leeman Road on the stretch alongside the Memorial Garden between 9pm and 6am every day, starting on the evening of February 1.
The ban between Station Rise and Station Avenue will last until May 30, 2022.
The official notice for the order says this is to enable delivery vehicles to "deliver or remove large machinery to nearby development site".
Work is expected to start soon on the massive York Central site off Leeman Road and last for years.
Last November, Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said clearance which may include demolition work, would start "in the New Year."
When finished, the York Central site is expected to have 2,500 houses, a hotel with 400 rooms, a multi-storey car park, office blocks and retail and leisure buildings.
It will also include expansion to the National Railway Museum.
The 45 hectare site finally got planning permission on December 24, 2019, after years of consultations and planning, with reserved matters given permission in November 2020.
