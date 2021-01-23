TWO more people have died in hospitals run by York Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust after testing positive for coronavirus.
They died on Thursday and Friday and their families have been informed.
Their deaths bring the total that have died at the Trust's hospitals, including York and Scarborough Hospitals since the pandemic began to 457.
They are among 710 more deaths announced by NHS England this afternoon. The patients were aged between 25 and 101.
Thirty three of the deceased had no known underlying health conditions and one, in Northumbria, died on May 27, 2020.
The majority died in the last four days.
Seventy of the patients died in the NHS's North East and Yorkshire region.