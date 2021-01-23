YORK'S political leader has urged the Government to give local authorities more detail about the vaccination programme in their area.
In a letter to Health Secretary Matt Hancock Cllr Keith Aspden also called for more information about how many vaccines it is giving to each area.
Yorkshire's vaccine allocation is to be reduced.
He wrote: "Local councils are here to maximise the vaccine uptake, can counter the anti-vaccination campaigners and ensure the equality agenda is being addressed.
"It is difficult to do that without the adequate access to data."
He added: "With data on vaccine uptake by age, postcode, ethnicity, and gender not being passed on by the NHS, it is making it harder for councils and our public health team to assist logistically with the rollout."
He wrote that residents were concerned about how the proposed reduction in Yorkshire vaccine will affect the York vaccination programme.
He wrote:"Alongside granting access to more localised vaccination data, government must also commit to be transparent about vaccine supplies regionally and locally to give residents and public health teams confidence that the programme is being rolled out as planned."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment