POLICE have detained three people in Tadcaster on suspicion of being illegal immigrants.
Officers believe they entered the country without Government permission in a HGV trailer.
The three will now be dealt with according to Home Office procedures.
The detention was made by North Yorkshire Police's road patrol group with the force's operational support unit.
The operation was carried out earlier this week, but has only just been made public.
