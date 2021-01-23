Here's an updated list of the roads in York still closed by the floods.
Millennium Bridge, the only cross-river route for pedestrians and cyclists between the city centre and the southern part of the Outer Ring Road, remains cut off.
Knavesmire Road, Clementhorpe from Terry Avenue, Main Street in Nether P[poppeton Acaster Lane, Naburn Lane and Fordlands Road are still closed.
City of York Council announced this morning that it has cleaned and reopened Huntington Road.
North Yorkshire County Council has yet to update its list of road closures, which yesterday evening still included Cattal Bridge over the River Nidd west of York.
The River Derwent is at record levels, and motorists are urged to take great care and expect to have to change their route if they are near it.
Drivers are also urged not to drive into flood water anywhere.