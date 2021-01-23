The level of the River Ouse has dropped below 14 feet and this morning was 13 feet eight inches or four metres 18 cm.
The city remains under a flood warning and riverside paths and properties are still under water but the floods are receding.
The Environment Agency is continuing to warn pedestrians, cyclists and drivers not to go into flood water.
At its peak early yesterday morning the river reached four metres 63 cm or 15 feet and 2 inches.
It never reached the levels seen during the Boxing Day floods of 2015.
The river is expected to continue to fall during today and tomorrow, but more rain is forecast for next week.