PLANS for a block of 73 assisted living apartments and a new two storey car park have been submitted for land off Bishopthorpe Road.

The application, submitted by McCarthy and Stone retirement company and developers Henry Boot, would see the site on the east side of Bishopthorpe Road, next to the Trans Pennine Way, transformed into homes and a 133-space car park.

But councillor Jonny Crawshaw says residents have concerns about the extra pressure the development could put on GP surgeries and transport links - a problem raised when plans for new flats on the former Chocolate Works site were turned down in October 2020.

A statement for the retirement complex, due to be built on an existing car park, says: "This planning application seeks to provide 73 extra care apartments for the elderly with associated communal facilities, parking and landscaping, typically for residents over 70 years of age with the aim of maintaining their independence via a wide range of communal facilities and care packages tailored to their individual needs as frailty increases through later life.

"This is a much specialised form of accommodation, which is currently limited within York.

"The existing pedestrian access leading to external steps down to the carpark are proposed to be removed, whilst the carpark entrance is moved approximately 25m further along Bishopthorpe Road.

"This ensures the redevelopment of the site maintains its good access links to the city centre either via a short bus ride or by mobility scooter."

It says about 2,000 neighbours were contacted about the plans and online workshops held.

Cllr Crawshaw said he has spoken to residents about the planning application and they have concerns about the size of the proposed building as well as the additional pressures large numbers of new residents would put on local GP surgeries, health services and transport links.

He said it was clear from the recently refused application on the former Chocolate Works site that more community infrastructure is needed in the area if more homes are being built.

View the planning application at planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online-applications reference 20/02517/FULM.