STAFF at a North Yorkshire care home have selflessly donated stock from their own kitchens to provide essential food and toiletry packages to local families affected by the pandemic and lockdowns.
The staff at Hambleton Grange in Thirsk added to donations from the local community after partnering with the charity Community Works Thirsk to ensure local families and older people do not go without.
Residents at the home helped staff organise stock and pack bags ready to be delivered around the community.
Resident Gerry Murray, who has lived at Hambleton Grange since 2018, said: "I think it is excellent that our team wanted to be involved in helping out the community at such an unprecedented time.
" It is a true testament to their commitment to caring and nurturing for the people around them."
Head of the home's domestic team, Emma Timmons, said: "When we heard the heart-breaking accounts of how some families and their children were not able to obtain the food they needed, it became apparent that we could really help. Everyone at the home has rallied round."