THE body of a man has been found near train tracks.
North Yorkshire Police say they were contacted by British Transport Police officers after they found a man’s body in some overgrowth, near to train lines in the Seamer Road area of Scarborough at about 11.20am yesterday (January 21).
Formal identification is yet to take place, however officers believe it is missing Whitby man Peter Brown, who was last seen in Scarborough in May 2019.
A spokesman said: "Peter’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
"The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very difficult time."
