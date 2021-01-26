YORK parents Rachael Parry and Daniel Carling have twice as many reasons to celebrate - with the safe arrival of their twins.

Alfie and Rosie-Lila arrived during the November lockdown - and the couple are full of praise for the NHS staff who looked after them all.

Thanks again to all the parents who have sent us photos of their lockdown babies and shared their stories - we have had an amazing response and we are working through all your entries to share them with readers.

Meanwhile - here are our latest lockdown babies... hope they make your day!

Alfie and Rosie-Lila

Alfie and Rosie-Lila born in York Hospital on November 16 weighing 7lb 4oz and 7lb 3oz to Rachael Parry and Daniel Carling of Holgate, York.

Rachael said: "These two made a speedy entrance into the world with only 33 minutes between them both and huge thanks to the amazing midwives Vicky and Becca."

Sacara Sunday Devine-Lee

Sacara Sunday Devine-Lee, born on October 11, eight weeks premature, at York Hospital weighing 3lb 14oz to Gemma Devine and Daniel Lee of Sherburn in Elmet.

Gemma said: "Sacara spent three weeks in special care as was two months premature. My waters went at 31 weeks. When I went to York hospital I was then told that baby could be here in the next 24-48 hours. I was told unfortunately there were no spare beds for me at York special care so I was blue lighted to Scunthorpe where I spent a week in hospital. After a week in there and still no baby I was allowed home under the condition I had regular checks.

"I was home for one night and I started to go into labour... luckily arrived back at York and was able to have my baby where I had planned and there was room in special care for us.

"Sacara was due to be born on December 2 but she had other ideas and was born on Sunday, October 11.

"Fortunately Dan was allowed in the delivery room with me and was allowed to visit for a couple of hours each day whilst Sacara remained in SCBU with me.

"It was heart-breaking to leave Sacara behind following my discharge from hospital but we took comfort that she would be looked after by the amazing team in SCBU.

"Sacara obviously wanted to be home soon as she quickly put on sufficient weight and passed all her medical tests for her to be allowed home.

"She continues to do well and is putting on weight. She is so good, so beautiful, so perfect, so loved.

"We cannot thank all the team at SCBU enough for their efforts in delivering and caring for Sacara."

Elliott Christopher-Shaun Potter

Elliott Christopher-Shaun Potter born on March 19 at York Hospital weighing 8lbs 14oz to Kelsey Elliott and Matthew Potter, of New Earswick, York.

Kelsey said: "Elliott was due on the 12th of March, I was due to be induced on the 19th but luckily went into labour the night before. Elliott was born at 14:47 on the 19th of March, with the help of the same midwife as my sister. Even though this year hasn’t been great we were lucky enough to have Elliott keep us going, putting smiles on our faces."

Bonnie-Rae Gargan

Bonnie-Rae Gargan with sister Millie-Mae

Bonnie-Rae Gargan, born on October 12 at York Hospital to Emma and Andy Gargan of Acomb, York.

Emma said: "I was booked into have Bonnie-Rae on the 12th October via c-section. She arrived a very healthy 8lbs 12and a half oz. Her big sister Millie-Mae is besotted with her and she's the final piece of our family puzzle. The majority of my pregnancy was through lockdown along with the birth within the tiers. She has definitely made 2020 a memorable year for us."

Ava Rey Rose Hall

Ava Rey Rose Hall was born at York Hospital on August 29 to Heidi and Michael Hall, of Holme Upon Spalding Moor, York.

Heidi said: " She was just over a week late and as partners couldn't join until you were in active labour I waited 13 hours at home and only had 3 hours in hospital before she arrived! Thankfully the team at York were fantastic and Ava was a healthy 8lb 10 oz. She is a very happy baby who smiles all the time. She is five weeks old in the picture. "

Grace Susie Eleanor Nicholl

Grace Susie Eleanor Nicholl, born on September 26, weighing 6lb 10.5oz at York Hospital to Laura Nicholl of Beadlam, York.

Laura said Grace was born by emergency c-section and is a baby sister for Ayla, Alexa, and Max.

Archie George Sewell

Archie George Sewell born on April 17 weighing 8lb 5oz to Victoria and Ewan Sewell of Heworth, York.

Victoria said: "Archie didn’t want to arrive so I was induced when I was ten days over. After a long 32 hour build up he arrived in a speedy 36 minutes at 23.26 on the Friday night. Ewan was allowed to stay with us until morning then we were all home by lunchtime. All the midwives were amazing giving the challenging circumstances, we had no idea what to expect as Archie is our first but they all made us feel calm and relaxed."

Reuben Philip Mayes

Reuben Philip Mayes born on November 28 at York Hospital weighing 8lbs 1oz to Ella and Adam Mayes of Kirk Hammerton.

Ella said: "After moving house on the Monday being induced on the Thursday we ended up with an emergency c-section after three days of labour, but boy was he worth every minute! We are on cloud nine and so so in love!"

William Charlie Soltysik-Wood

William Charlie Soltysik-Wood, born on August 31 at York Hospital to Anna Soltysik and Rob Wood of Stockton Lane, York.

