YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped again, but cases of the virus continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's rate has dropped by 16 down to 408.3 people per 100,000. This remains below the national average which stands at 472.9.
The PHE data shows that a further 76 cases if the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 10,542.
In North Yorkshire, the weekly rate also continues to drop as it now stands at 304.7 people per 100,000. A further 174 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has also dropped slightly down to 182.6 people per 100,000. A further 59 cases have been recorded in the area.
Across the UK a further 40,261 cases the country's total for the whole pandemic up to 3,583,907.