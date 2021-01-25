A WOMAN who lives with numerous health problems is looking to give her thanks to NHS staff who have cared for her and continued to work through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Claire Maxted-Wiggins, who lives in Boston Spa, lives with four types of Arthritis, Fibromyalgia, Costochondritis, as well as other health care problems.

This has resulted in Claire having issues with mobility, having to take a “cocktail,” of medicines and requiring around the clock care.

Claire, who has been taking part in fundraisers since she was 16, is now aiming to give back to the NHS staff that have supported her at hospitals including York, Leeds and Harrogate.

She is hoping to put together care package hampers full of essentials and other items to hand over to healthcare staff, who have not only cared for her, but battled tirelessly on the front line against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Claire, 41, said: “I have been shielding for 11 months now. I really want to pay the NHS back staff back as I have relied on them for care since I was just 11 years old.

“I am forever thankful for all they do, especially at this time.

“I know times are very difficult for everyone at the moment, and I am looking to contact local businesses for donations to help with my care package hampers.

“I’m looking for bottled water, tea/coffee, toiletries, books, puzzles, sweets, socks, a small gift, face masks gloves and scarves. Or, maybe even some vouchers.”

The hampers will be sanitised before they are given to the NHS staff and extra precaution will be taken by Claire and her partner when putting them together. This will include wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep themselves and others safe.

Claire ran a similar initiative to this last year, when she put together ‘pamper hampers’ for a number of GPs and other medical staff.

These were not Claire’s first time working hard to help others, she has been a keen fundraiser for many years now, taking on challenges including zip-lining from the Tyne Bridge in Newcastle and walking along the O2 building in London.

Claire is also a keen craft maker and sells her products to raise funds for various charities.

Claire went on to say: “I find helping others great as it takes my mind off the chronic pain, and I find it therapeutic. I like to try and keep busy.”

Claire is planning to organise another fundraiser this year to support those living with prostate cancer.

Claire was crowned a Yorkshire Community Hero in 2010 and also carried the Olympic torch in 2012.