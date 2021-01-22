THERE have been four further deaths related to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 455.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 107 Covid-19 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 993 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 65,104.
Patients were aged between 23 and 102 years old. All except 47, aged 32 to 96 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from December 12 to January 21.
Their families have been informed.
Comments are closed on this article.