APARTMENTS priced up to £1.75 million are available at one of York’s most ambitious redevelopments - which is on track to be fully complete in March.

Work on the mixed-use Hudson Quarter scheme opposite York Railway Station is nearing the end, having been underway for the past three years.

The Palace Capital plc development includes 127 apartments, 39,000 sq ft of office space, parking, a courtyard and a landscaped through route from opposite the station to Toft Green.

Law firm Knights has taken 4,500 sq ft of the office space at a record-breaking office rent for York.

Neil Sinclair, of Palace Capital, said: “Despite the obvious challenges over recent months, progress on the site has been tremendous.

“It has been no mean feat and I am grateful to our construction partner, Caddick Construction, for their hard work whilst strictly adhering to both health and safety and the Covid-19 regulations.

“Hudson Quarter is one of the most exciting development schemes in York in the last 20 years, which will be reflected in its sustainable, high-quality design and attention-to-detail finishing.”

Since its launch to the market, nearly 40 apartments have been sold, from studios to large penthouses with views across York. Apartments are still available ranging from £240,000 to £1.75 million.

Caddick Construction managing director Adrian Dobson said: “Seeing this project take shape over the last three years has been particularly satisfying and the team has delivered an outstanding landmark for York that offers the highest quality homes in one of the city’s most sustainable locations.”

The development replaces the 50-year-old former British Rail office building that was predominantly vacant.

Hudson Quarter will also inject new green and landscaped space into the heart of the city centre.

The three apartment blocks are named Waverley, Victoria and Kings after York’s railway heritage. A fourth building houses the office space and is known as HQ.