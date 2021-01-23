TWO fundraising pages have been set up for primary schools desperately in need of more laptops for pupils during lockdown.

A GoFundMe page has been created by a parent to raise money so Wilberfoss Primary School can purchase laptops for children to complete lessons from home.

Headteacher Kris Henderson said only 50 per cent of students have access to a laptop at home - and thanked parent Helen Turner for setting up the fundraiser.

He added that the school was still waiting on computers from the Department for Education.

Helen said: “Staff at Wilberfoss CoE Primary School are working very hard to keep all children engaged during another lockdown.

“The school has reached its capacity of Chromebooks that can be loaned out, and to date the school has received no more from the Department for Education.

“We are now trying to raise money to buy some new Chromebooks for our children to use - every Chromebook bought will also then come back into school, thereby improving the IT offer in school as well. By donating whatever you can afford, you will make a huge difference to our school and our children.” Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/3o2WuUs.

Meanwhile, Dringhouses Primary School has also written to parents, asking for donations.

In a letter, the school’s parent-teacher association said the Department for Education had only provided seven laptops, adding: "Unfortunately, this is not enough. We hope that this fundraising initiative is close to your heart.

"The school is amazing, and the contribution from the teachers and teams behind the scenes, including Dringhouses Out of School Club, is extraordinary."

“This initiative not only supports our children, but it is a great way to show Dringhouses School just how grateful we are for their continued commitment.

“The smallest donation will make a big difference."

Donations can be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-dringhouses-primary-chromebookathon