A WILDLIFE artist and film maker in North Yorkshire has captured a number of creatures making the most of the recent cold weather.

Robert E Fuller, who sells paintings all around the world, has managed to capture clips of local wildlife making most of the "magical winter wonderland," in North Yorkshire over the recent weeks.

In a recent newsletter, Robert said: "As I watch the wildlife at play in the snow it's clear they think it's pretty special too.

"You can see stoats, owls, weasels and more animals having fun in the snow in this compilation of wildlife in winter."

Robert's stoat cameras even picked up a playful male stoat as it slid across a frozen pond in the garden.

Describing this, Robert, who has a network of over 80 cameras in the area, said: "There was no doubt this mustelid was enjoying the feel of the slippery surface beneath its paws."

