THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals has risen slightly again.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it currently had a total of 222 inpatients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.
The figure is up by three on yesterday's total of 219, but lower than Wednesday's figure of 227.
The trust said it now had 13 Covid patients in intensive care, up by one on yesterday, and another 18 such patients had now been discharged, taking the total discharged since the start of the pandemic to 1,536.
