THE A166 at the Full Sutton turn off has now reopened after police were forced to close the section of road due to the icy conditions earlier today.
Humberside Police were forced to close the road from around 6.30am today until just after 9am when it was reopened.
A spokesperson for the force said: "The road was closed for a time after several vehicles were involved individually in incidents relating to icy conditions in the area.
"The road was closed as arrangements were made to recover vehicles which had left the road after skidding on an icy stretch.
One person sustained a minor injury.
North Yorkshire Police assisted with signage alerting drivers to the conditions.