THE Archbishop of York, the Right Reverend Stephen Cottrell, will preside at an act of worship for the Feast of Candlemas, which will be livestreamed from York Minster.

Candlemas, marks the end of the season of Christmas and Epiphany and recalls the Presentation of Christ in the temple forty days after his birth.

In their old age, the prophets Simeon and Anna who witnessed the event, recognised the child Jesus as their Lord. Jesus is proclaimed as the Light of the World and at the same time, there is a hint of his future suffering as he turns from the crib to the cross.

The service of Candlemas allows us to hold on to Christ, the Light of the World and to pray for the light of God’s love to shine upon us and the world in all of its need. Those watching the service are encouraged to light a candle and pray for the blessing of light in the year ahead.

Archbishop Stephen said: “I love the story of Christ’s presentation in the Temple - it is a story about recognition and purpose. Guided by the Spirit, Simeon recognises the infant Jesus as the Messiah.

"God’s purposes are revealed in weakness and helplessness, in a child, a baby. But this child will be a light, not just to Israel, but to the Gentiles - that is, to everyone. Jesus is the light of all the world. Jesus is the fulfilment of God’s promises to Israel and they now extend to all humanity.”

The service will be live streamed on Sunday January 31 from 4pm at www.yorkminster.org and on the Minster's YouTube channel.

The Order of Service will also be available for download.

The service will be streamed again on Tuesday February 2 (Feast of Candlemas), via the Minster Facebook and YouTube channel. It will then be available on both platforms for viewing at any time.