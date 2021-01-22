MORRISONS has increased the capacity of its meal delivery service for school children entitled to free school meals whilst schools remain closed.

The Morrisons 'School Meal Box' costs £15 and provides at least £15 worth of food to the children who need it most.

It has been developed in partnership with Morrisons nutritionist Dr Hayley Marson to ensure the items included are nutritious and there is no delivery charge.

Rebecca Singleton, customer and community director at Morrisons, said: "Our School Meals Boxes will ensure that children are getting good quality, nutritional food delivered directly to their door."

Schools in England can claim back the costs from the government as part of the free school meals programme.

Since November, Morrisons’ stores have been working with their local schools to provide isolating kids who would normally be eligible for free-school meals with food for breakfast and lunches.

Morrisons is also partnering with DPD to deliver the boxes directly to pupils’ homes, free of charge.

Schools wishing to place an order should go to: https://bit.ly/2NsRxI8

Boxes are delivered Monday to Friday and when ordered before 10am are delivered the next working day. Parents will be provided with tracking information by DPD.

Morrisons is also continuing to work with local food banks and its customers have made use of 100,000 meals and saved 100 tonnes of food from going to waste by using the Too Good to Go app, over the last year.