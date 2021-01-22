A CAR got stuck in water when its occupants were allegedly making a "non-essential journey" from Leeds to the North York Moors, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The service said details were passed to police.
It tweeted last night: "We rescue people - not cars!!
"Non-essential journey from Leeds to North York Moors then getting stuck in a foot of water on a dark country lane.
"Not an emergency but details passed to @NYorksPolice who may be interested to speak to the vehicle occupants."
