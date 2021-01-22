FIREFIGHTERS have been called out to flooding at numerous properties across North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at 9.30am yesterday to Buttercrambe, Malton after flood water got in to the ground floor of a property there. They rescued two adults, two children, two dogs and a cat from the property using a triple extension ladder.

At 9.53am they were at Sheepfoot Hill in Malton where a crew attended a call after flooding to a basement of a property, and used a light portable pump.

At 10.05am they were at Church Street in Norton pumping flood water and at the same time another crew were at Kirkby Wharfe where there was flooding in the village.

At 10.57am they were called to Boroughbridge Road, Brafferton, where a van driver was stuck in flood water. They used water rescue equipment to wade out and get the driver to safety.

At 11.08am they were in Appleton Roebuck and used a light portable pump to deal with a flooded cellar.

At 1.30pm they were in Railway Street, Malton. Crews attended reports of floodwater entering properties.



At 2.30pm crews were in Brotherton near Selby and used a pump to prevent water entering properties and helped with sand bagging.

At 3pm they were in Bishop Monkton. Crews attended a person in a van trapped in flood water. Crews walked the driver to safely using dry suits and a wading pole and at 4.09pm they were called to Castlegate in Malton and assisted the council with setting up a pump.