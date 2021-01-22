THERE are still 13 flood warnings in place around York this morning with river levels still rising in the city.
City of York Council say more than properties in the Clementhorpe area of the city could be at risk of flooding from the river Ouse.
The river Ouse is forecast to peak at 4.7m at noon today. Overnight a pump protecting riverside properties failed at about 2.30am in Peckitt Street, but it has now been replaced and is working.
In Malton the river Derwent is now above record levels of just above 5m with County Bridge still closed between Malton and Norton.
The Environment Agency flood warnings are in place for:
River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge
River Foss at Layerthorpe to Foss Islands Road, Stonebow and Piccadilly
River Foss downstream of Yearsley Baths - riverside properties
River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths
River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths to Strensall - riverside properties only
River Ouse at Acaster Malbis
River Ouse at Bishopthorpe
River Ouse at Naburn Lock
River Ouse at York - Clifton
River Ouse at York - Fulford and Fordlands Road
River Ouse at York - riverside properties
River Ouse at York - Skeldergate and Tower Street
River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith
The river peaked at about 4.5 metres above normal last February, when, as is currently the case, roads such as Skeldergate, Terry Avenue and Fordlands Road in Fulford were blocked. On that occasion some riverside properties were inundated, but many other properties had a narrow escape.
The river rose to 5.2 metres in the Boxing Day 2015 floods, when hundreds of properties were inundated alongside both the Ouse and the Foss. The Foss Barrier and Pumping Station has since undergone a massive upgrade.
The agency said the Foss Barrier was in operation and flood gates were closed.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment