THE Covid vaccine supply to the North-East and Yorkshire is set to be slashed from next week as NHS bosses admit other parts of the UK need to catch up.
But a spokeswoman for York's mass vaccination centres on the former Askham Bar Park & Ride car park site says it should not be affected, as its supplies for next week have already been delivered.
GPs surgeries across the region are set to receive just half the expected supply of doses as some practices have already started cancelling vaccine clinics.
It is understood that as a result primary care settings will be given just 100,000 doses of the vaccine, down from 200,000 across the entire region.
Earlier this week, the Director for Primary Care at NHS England responded to concerns raised by a North-East GP who said vaccine clinics could no longer run run as a result.
Northumberland GP Ben Burville said that the clinics would not be cancelled in the week beginning January 25 as it was told "no vaccines" would be supplied.
In response to Mr Burville, Dr Nikita Kanani confirmed the reduction and said the NHS was "making sure" the progress the region has made was being "afforded" to the rest of the country at similar rates.
