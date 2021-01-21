ORGANISERS of York's mass vaccination centres say it received 'lots of compliments' today from patients after it avoided any repeat of yesterday's queuing problems.

A spokeswoman for the local and national centres on the former Askham Bar Park & Ride site said the average time in and out was just 18 minutes today.

The Press reported yesterday that drivers had complained that they faced long waits to park their cars before going for the jab.

The spokeswoman said at 5pm today that 1,200 vaccinations had already been done and the team was still working, after a total of about 12,000 people had been given the jab by the end of yesterday, adding: "Lots of compliments coming through now."

York councillor Ashley Mason tweeted that he had received his first jab at the site, staff were very friendly and the 'whole process was very efficient from booking to jab."

A resident tweeted that she faced no delays getting in and getting the jab, adding: "Well done for sorting the teething problems."

The spokeswoman said the centres were aiming to vaccinate about 2-3,000 people per day going forward, and aimed to vaccinate all over-50’s by Easter - ‘as long as we get the vaccine.’

She added that vaccines for next week had already been delivered and so the site should not be affected by a reported reduction in vaccines being delivered to Yorkshire and the north-east in the coming week.