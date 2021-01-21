MEMBERS of the public, a police officer and a PCSO who helped save a woman at risk of suicide have received certificates of commendation.
North Yorkshire Police say that in August 2019, motorists reported a woman in distress on a bridge over the A64 near Malton. Five members of the public, including an off-duty police officer, approached the woman, and took hold of her, staying with her while the emergency services were called.
When police arrived a short time later, PCSO Geoff Wynn also took hold of the woman, preventing her from jumping, whilst PC Holly Hornsby spoke to her to keep her calm.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended, and used specialist equipment to bring her down from the bridge safely.
North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: “The members of the public involved in this incident displayed extraordinary courage – stepping forward to save the life of a vulnerable woman in great distress.
“When they arrived, PC Hornsby and PCSO Wynn acted in the best traditions of the police service, working quickly and compassionately to ensure she could be brought to safety and receive the help she needed.
“They should all be proud of their actions on that day, and this recognition from the Royal Humane Society is richly deserved.”
The members of the public involved in helping the woman, who have not been named, will also be presented with Royal Humane Society certificates from the Chief Constable, when circumstances allow.
