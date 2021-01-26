"HE left his mark on Yorkshire" - this is the loving tribute paid to master stonemason Alan Tinsley who has died aged 82.

Born in Liverpool, Alan came to York in the 1960s - but never lost his Scouse accent or sense of humour.

His daughter Jess Clark, of Alne, said: "He always made us laugh - right up until the last time we saw him just before Christmas."

Alan working on the Yorkshire Museum in the mid 80s

Alan was married to Joyce and had three children, Jess, Jo and the late Chris, who died in 2009.

He was a master craftsman and worked on some of Yorkshire's finest historical buildings including the Fountains Abbey, Helmsley Castle, Byland Abbey, Yorkshire Museum and Mount Grace Priory, where he crafted the stone spheres about 30 years ago.

He also worked on Howden and Beverley Minsters, Rievaulx Abbey, York Railway Station and Kirkham Abbey as well as in private homes on the likes of fireplaces and extensions.

In the 1960s, Alan came to York to work on the Aviva building in a contract that lasted two years.

Jess said: "Dad carved his initials on a piece of stone in every bit of work he did. He said: 'When I'm long gone I'll never he gone. I've made my mark all across the country, especially in Yorkshire'."

She added: "His legacy will live on for generations in the extensive body of work he has left behind."

Alan was born in Fazackerley, Liverpool, on December 13, 1938. He served his apprenticeship in Liverpool for five years as a stonemason, working on both of the cathedrals in the city.

Alan Tinsley with his family

Once married to Joyce, they settled in York in 1963, living in Hob Moor Terrace before moving to Huntington where they had their three children.

They moved to Alne, near Easingwold in 1993 and Alan retired about ten years later, finally moving to Easingwold in 2005, where Joyce still lives.

Alan was an accomplished musician and played many string instruments including the guitar, banjo and ukulele - and jammed in several York bands.

He also loved sport and having a flutter on the horses and was a huge fan of Liverpool football club.

Another passion was food, said Jess.

Alan and Joyce at Mount Grace Priory

Sadly after his son Chris died of MS in 2009, Alan went on to suffer four strokes; the last one in 2016 caused vascular dementia and he had to move to a care home in 2017. Tragically, he contracted Covid-19 in December 2020 and died peacefully in hospital in Northallerton on January 12.

His funeral will take place on February 15 at 11am at York Crematorium; numbers are restricted because of lockdown guidelines with invited parties only able to attend.

Jess said: "People can come and wait outside if they want. Also we will be leaving mum's home in Easingwold about 10.10am for his final journey."

Surviving Alan are his widow Joyce, daughters Jess, Jo Cullis, and three grandchildren: Ciara, Oliver and Robert.