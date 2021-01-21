A YOUNG photographer from York has captured the flooding in the city centre today.
Kieran Delaney, 22, who attended All Saints RC School in York, has been out and about today with his camera along the river Ouse.
A car flooded at the Bonding Warehouse Picture: Kieran Delaney
The aspiring photographer, who is a part of The Press Camera Club, said: “As I’ve lived in York all of my life I’m used to the place flooding. But I wanted to document it myself and just take these photos as memories, besides that, I always love shooting around York."
Above, the river Ouse from Ouse Bridge Picture: Kieran Delaney
Kieran, who’s work has featured in The Press numerous times over recent years, is a past winner of the Camera Club competition.
His photography work, which he has been working on for around five years, can be found online under the name ‘Kieran Delaney Visuals.’ .
