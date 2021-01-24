LOCKDOWN has led many people to get more creative in the kitchen - with small independents in York helping out with ingredients.

With a rich choice of suppliers in and around the city now doing doorstep deliveries, from delicatessens to green grocers, there has never been a better time to try new dishes.

The Press Love Local Business campaign is promoting the efforts of independents in York to help showcase how they are operating during lockdown and encourage readers to continue their local support.

Rafi’s Spicebox which had an established delivery operation in place before the national lockdowns, has been able to continue supplying hand-made spice mixes for home-cooked curries.

The shop in Goodramgate tailors its mixes to customers’ tastes - heat is optional - and their curry packs can be stored for four weeks in a fridge or up to six months in a freezer.

They can be ordered online at www.spicebox.co.uk for home delivery.

Jasmine Chappell said: “The pandemic has forced the transition to shopping online for the majority of our in-store customers.

“We are incredibly lucky that we already had a functioning and established mail order department, however, we have had to make some adaptations to ensure that we could continue to deliver the same great service whilst adhering to safety guidelines and keeping our team healthy.”

Jasmine added: “Supporting small businesses is incredibly important, more now than ever before.

“There are many sectors, like hospitality, that have been worse affected than ourselves but there are many ways you can help. Consider using online delivery services, takeaways, click and collect options or even just sharing your favourite small businesses with friends and family online. It really does make a difference.”

For people who would prefer to dine in, without any effort, Connor Calland, of EborCibus Pizza in York, hopes to tempt people with his delivery offer after adapting his business model.

“We started as a mobile pop-up pizzeria,” he said. “Unfortunately, given the March lockdown last year, we had to quickly adapt and change into a pizza delivery service.

“We operated from a kitchen of a closed pub, and have continued to keep this model going through the pandemic.”

He has also helped other businesses to adapt under Tier 2 restrictions, supplying two York bars with par-baked pizza and equipment.

“We had a lot of pop-ups booked, pretty much every weekend of the year and most of 2021 was booked at some venue, wedding or village fare.

“So we had a prospective year ahead. Which was instantly wiped when the lockdown was announced.”