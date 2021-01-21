ABOUT 130 homes at risk of flooding have been offered evacuation to a covid-safe hotel as the River Ouse continues to rise.

Residents around Clementhorpe and Peckitt Street have been contacted by City of York Council and offered the option of being evacuated to a hotel, going to stay with friends or family to create a new bubble, or stay in their homes.

The River Ouse is predicted to peak at 4.76 metres above normal level between 2am and 4am tomorrow morning, Friday.

The evacuation plan is a “precautionary measure”, Neil Ferris from the council said.

Cllr Paula Widdowson warned there is a very low risk that the river could peak above 4.8m – the point at which water can strain some of the city’s flood defences: “There is a very, very small risk that it will go above 4.8m, because it is a forecast.”

Sandbags have also been delivered to properties near the river including Alma Terrace and Butcher Terrace.

The River Foss peaked at 2.73 metres on Thursday, with water coming into some gardens but not into homes, according to the council.

“We know that flooding is one of the most devastating things that can happen to anybody’s home or business,” Cllr Paula Widdowson said.

She praised the council’s staff, who she said had been working through the night this week to put defences in place and support residents.

Cold weather and frost is forecast this week and the council’s gritting teams will be out gritting key routes over the next few days.

Cllr Widdowson urged residents to stay at home if possible to avoid any slips or injuries that could put pressure on stretched hospital services.

She said: “We know that’s a big ask. They would be doing everybody a favour to stay indoors.”