THE clever folk at the York Museum Trust have used the popularity of the current hit Netflix drama Bridgerton to their advantage.

On Twitter the Trust has taken to showcasing some of their more interesting and unusual artefacts alongside stars of the costume drama drawing amusing comparisons.

The Regency romance which, as The Press has previously reported, was part shot on location in North Yorkshire hit our TV screens on Christmas Day and has been a sure fire hit with audiences ever since.

The Netflix Original Series, that has been described as ‘Downton Abbey meets Gossip Girl’, is a romantic scandal based around society in Regency London – but was filmed at Castle Howard and Coneysthorpe village in Ryedale among others.

Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton played by Phoebe Dynevor, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market and stars Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings with Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton.

The museum’s Twitter ‘Bridgerton as objects in our collection’ thread was the brainchild of digital communications officer Millie Carroll. Millie, among other things, united a medieval jug from their collection with a snap of Queen Charlotte in an enormous dress (both pictured below), the dashing duke with a silver spoon in his mouth with some antique cutlery of their very own, and actor Ben Miller with a stuffed parrot.

Millie said: “York Museums Trust is always looking at new and innovative ways to engage with a wide range of audiences online and threads of this kind have proved to be really popular.

“On Twitter last year we had great engagement by comparing our collection to Dame Judi Dench and for Yorkshire Day we showed “objects in our collection that have killed Sean Bean”.

“We love the new television sensation, Bridgerton, and its colourful costumes, elaborate sets and wonderful characters match our collection perfectly, allowing us to offer some more great and funny comparisons.”

To view the Twitter thread click here.