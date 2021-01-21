YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped again, this time by over 30 people per 100,000.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that York's weekly rate now stands at 424.5 people per 100,000. This remains below the national average in England, which stands at 484.
The PHE data shows that a further 92 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic to 10,466.
In North Yorkshire, the weekly rate also continues to fall as it has fallen to 310.8 people per 100,000. A further 216 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 24,221.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has also dropped slightly down to 187.9 people per 100,000. There have been 123 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 37,892 cases take the country's total for the whole pandemic up to 3,543,646.