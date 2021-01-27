Principal of Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate (QE), Jeff Smith shares how, in periods of national lockdown and individual student absence, QE has offered continuity of education for its students.

Although there is no substitute for students learning in a physical classroom environment in 'real time', what we have offered at QE over periods of remote learning has continued to ensure excellent progress and outcomes.

All students at QE receive a Microsoft Office subscription and it is through the use of Teams that they have continued to be closely supported any time they are away from the classroom. Teachers are equipped with the technology and training to ensure the online provision is of a very high standard.

All students access live lessons, available each day and following their usual weekly timetable. These lessons are recorded so that students in different time zones have full access at convenient times. This ensures that students maintain their study routines as well as delivering important subject content and key skills. Online assignments continue to be set, with these marked regularly to give helpful teacher feedback on areas for improvement.

Our excellent Pastoral Team run our THRIVE@QE programme which provides students with group sessions such as "Positivity", "Friendships" and "Yoga", together with individual one to one online support seven days per week. When learning in school we still run daily online group sessions together with full online support right through the day and evenings.

As the global and national situation with Covid-19 has changed rapidly, here at QE we too have adapted quickly to ensure our teaching and learning provision, recognised as 'Excellent' in our most recent inspection, continues to be of the highest standard.

