A FAMILY-run business which caters for special events remains positive of a strong comeback from the crisis - with its diary full of summer bookings.

Baba Ganoush’s six event coordinators and nine chefs have been forced to diversify in response to the Covid restrictions and find new ways to showcase their food.

Among its successes was a pop-up restaurant before the latest lockdown, and the team is now preparing ‘Baba Boxes’ - meals to enjoy at home.

Rebecca Claxton, of York-based Baba Ganoush, said: “In normal times we love nothing more than to cater weddings and special events.

“The wedding industry has been hard hit hard by the pandemic, but the Baba team has enjoyed diversifying in new areas. Before the most recent lockdown, we held a pop-up restaurant.

“The seven-course tasting menu was available at two venues, York Medical Society and Mansion House. This gave our chefs chance to get creative and really showcase their food.

“The support we have received from suppliers, clients and local residents has been amazing.

“Despite having to cancel a number of our pop-up restaurant dates due to further government restrictions, we have now diversified once again.

“We offer Baba Boxes meals which our chefs have put together in our kitchen, for people to enjoy at home. We are really excited to announce the launch of our Valentine’s Day special ‘Baba Boxes’ for everyone celebrating at home this year.

“At Baba Ganoush, we know a thing or two about celebrating love and bringing people together over food, so we are delighted to be offering Valentine’s Day meals at home. Our Valentines Day will be available for collection from our HQ.”

Restrictions during the pandemic have limited guest numbers at weddings which has been one of the biggest challenges for the independent business.

Undeterred, the team of chefs has used the time to create a new wedding and special events menu, which Rebecca said was their best ever.

“We are now fully booked for the summer of 2021.

"2022 is also filling up very quickly. We just want to get back to doing what we love - weddings and events.”

In a plea to Press readers, through its Love Local Business campaign, which is supporting local independents like Baba, she said: “We would ask people in the York area to really try to support local at this difficult time.

“Make Valentines Day special this year, and support local at the same time. Our Valentines at Home Boxes even include a bottle of fizz to make your evening extra special."

Email becky@babaganoushdining.com to place an order. For further details, visit Baba on instagram @babaganoushyork and online at www.babaganoushdining.com/