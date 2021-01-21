YORK Open Studios is pushing back its 2021 events from April to July because of the Covid pandemic and lockdown rules.

This year marks its 20th anniversary and local artists were looking forward to opening their doors to art lovers in April, but this will now happen in July.

The new dates will be the weekends of July 10-11 and July 17-18.

A spokesperson said: "The team at the renowned York Open Studios have announced new dates for 2021 following a re-think about the current lockdown guidelines.

"Celebrating a special anniversary in 2021, the artists were keen to go ahead with the events this year, and a decision has been made to move the two weekends to 10th and 11th July, and 17th and 18th July.

Beccy Ridsdel, one of the committee of YOS

"Featuring over 140 artists and makers showing and selling their work within their homes and workspaces, this is an opportunity for art lovers and the curious to enjoy fresh air, meet artists, view and buy unique arts and crafts from York’s very best artisans."

She added: "2021’s York Open Studios will continue to celebrate originality and variety, with visitors welcomed by artists who will continue to adhere to Government guidelines, keeping themselves and visitors safe throughout.

"Many of the artists booked for last year remain on the list, plus new artists and makers have also been selected by the external panel of art professionals, to give regular visitors a chance to enjoy new work as well as meet their favourite creatives.

"This year’s two-weekend event is bursting with colour, form and creativity and the York Open Studios team are delighted with the line-up and the commitment to move to July."

Jane Duke of YOS

Artist Beccy Ridsdel, one of the founders of York Open Studios, adds: “We are grabbing the 2021 York Open Studios with both hands and channelling the optimism and enthusiasm from all our artists to ensure this year’s 20th show is one of the best.

"Our decision to move from April to July this year, gives us the opportunity for the stricter current Covid guidelines to relax and with July giving us better weather, we believe the public will have more confidence visiting artists’ studios.

"Our artists are more than happy to commit to the change and are very supportive of the reason behind our decision, so it is all systems go for July.

Work by Pietro Sanna

"Artists and makers bring a diverse range of skills to the weekends producing bespoke ceramics, furniture, glass, jewellery, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, textiles, wood carving and multi-media. There is something for everyone and every pocket. The artists also love to showcase their work within their surroundings and really value the interaction, whether you’re a buyer or a burgeoning artist. It’s a fabulous way too to enjoy York and view extraordinary work. It’s a date worth saving!”

York Open Studios fact file

York jeweller Jo Bagshaw who will be taking part in York Open Studios

York Open Studios is an annual not-for-profit event which represents the best of artists and makers living or working within a ten-mile radius of the city.

Many artists open their doors to invite the public into their workspaces, some artists will share venues or exhibit their work in other spaces. Artists who are not in their own workspace may display a selection of tools and materials or even demonstrate their skills to give you a more ‘Open Studio’ experience for visitors.

The website yorkopenstudios.co.uk provides full information regarding the event, illustrating details of participating artists, including their medium and a map of York and its surrounding areas which highlight where visitors will be able to visit them. These can be found in libraries, shops and galleries all over York in the weeks before York Open Studios.

For more information visit yorkopenstudios.co.uk or email info@yorkopenstudios.co.uk.

