TEN more people with Covid-19 have died at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 451.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 85 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 789 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 64,111.
Patients were aged between 8 and 111 years old. All except 28, aged 25 to 97 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from October 20 to January 20 with the majority being on or after January 17.
Their families have been informed.
Comments are closed on this article.