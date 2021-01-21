SCARBOROUGH Council has denied it is behind an account on exercise app Strava which some people worried was being used to monitor residents’ movements during the lockdown.
The borough authority responded to concerns raised to it about an account on the popular app which was called “Scarborough borough council (Covid support)”.
The account has no followers and nor is it following anyone.
Strava is used by people to upload routes and lengths of exercise they have taken, which can then be seen by other users of the app.
The council said on its Facebook page that the account was a hoax and it was not monitoring how long residents were out of their homes during the lockdown.
It also warned people not to interact with the account.
It said: “We’re aware of a hoax Scarborough Borough Council account on exercise app, Strava , which suggests we are monitoring people’s daily permitted exercise!
“We are not doing this and the account is fake. Please ignore it and don’t click any links from the account. #StaySafe.”
Under the lockdown regulations people are asked to take their exercise in their local area and not to travel to other areas.