POLICE are appealing for information after teenage girls were approached by a man acting suspiciously on two separate occasions in Selby.
The incidents occurred on January 4 around 5.30-6pm and January 10 around 4pm and took place on Doncaster Road and Courtneys in the town.
Each time a man driving a blue Peugeot car – thought to be either a 3008 or 5008 – approached teenage girls and asked for directions to the train station. On one of these occasions he has informed the girls that he was not wearing any underwear.
The man has not exposed himself during any of these incidents. He is described as white, aged in his 30’s with dark hair, a dark beard and wearing a white top.
North Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who might have experienced anything similar or been approached by this man to get in touch by calling 101 or emailing Leanne.dunne@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Quote reference number 12210012269.