THE River Wharfe in Tadcaster is said to have peaked.
The picture above was taken at around 1pm this afternoon.
It peaked at 3.25 metres at around 6.45am today according to the Environment Agency's river level graph.
An update from the agency at 11.44am today for the Lower River Wharfe said: "The River Wharfe has risen in response to recent rainfall. Levels in Ilkley, Otley, Wetherby and Tadcaster have peaked.
"No further significant rainfall is expected today, however levels will remain high."
A flood alert remains in force for the Lower River Wharfe.
As reported by The Press earlier today, there was "massive" community effort after Bridge Street in Tadcaster flooded last night.
