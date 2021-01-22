With regard to the path naming at Bootham Crescent, (Homes, roads and footpaths to be named in honour of former York City FC stars, January 19) I would like to put forward the name of Alf Patrick.
He did sterling work for York City, and is a wonderful gentleman who still lives in York.
I had the pleasure of seeing Alf every week whilst working at Woodthorpe Post Office when he would call in, always ready with a quip or an amusing comment.
He was so thrilled to receive Maundy Money from Her Majesty the Queen, and I am thinking to see his name at Bootham Crescent would also give him a well-deserved thrill.
Barbara Burn, Stonethwaite, Woodthorpe
