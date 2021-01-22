This week a cherished member of my family died of Covid, adding one more to the shameful list of almost 100,000 people who have died in the UK.
I watched Joe Biden’s inauguration with the flags representing those who have died in the US and wondered how our two countries compared.
The US has a population of 331 million people with 400,000 who have died. The UK population is over 66 million and as of today more than 94,000 people have died.
By my calculations the death rate in the UK is worse than in the USA.
Fortunately for them they now have a sensible leader. Meanwhile we have an incompetent government which dithers on while our loved ones die and essential workers come near to breaking point.
Sarah Penn, Russell Street, York
