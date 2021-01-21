A TEMPORARY bridge has been built with scaffolding across a flooded York to ensure residents are not trapped in their community by floodwaters.

City of York Council workmen were finishing off the construction of the bridge in Fordlands Road, Fulford, this morning, which is being flooded by water from Germany Beck.

Fulford councillor and York council leader Keith Aspden, writing yesterday on the Fulford Community group Facebook page, said the scaffold walk way would pedestrian access in and out of the location safely.

He said it was needed because a 4X4 vehicle could not be deployed to ferry people across the flood due to Covid restrictions.

"Whilst the walk way is being constructed, a single lane will be maintained for vehicular access until the road is covered by flood water," he said.

"We will then have to close the road to motorists in order to manage the risk of driving through the flood water (creating a wave effect) and affecting the temporary walk way.

"Access for emergency vehicles will be allowed at all times. This new solution is being put in place, as we unfortunately cannot use 4x4 vehicle deployed last year during Storm Dennis, due to current national legislation regarding Covid and to keep the community safe.

"We would like to thank the local farmer, who has agreed to open the gate to also provide local residents with additional temporary access around the flood water."

If you need urgent and essential use of your vehicle, you may wish to consider moving your car. The bridge will be taken down as soon as the flood water subsides and in line with Environment Agency predictions.

In addition to this should anyone need access to food, medicine or any other support, you can contact covid19help@york.gov.ukor telephone 01904 551550 and the council will provide this support directly to you.