JAPANESE takeaway Shiitakeya is applying for a drinks licence to sell alcohol from its base in Walmgate.
An application was made to City of York Council on January 1 by Yuk Wing Shum of Shiitakeya for the variation of a Premises Licence at 35 Walmgate, York.
Shiitakeya first opened in October 2019 and is part of the bustling food and drink scene in the Walmgate and Fossgate areas.
The applicant is seeking permission to sell alcohol for consumption within the premises and for takeaway.
The public has until February 4 to make representations to the council's Licensing Section regarding the application.
