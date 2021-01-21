STAFF and residents at The Meadowbeck care home, in Osbaldwick, were "delighted," to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations.

They were invited to have their jabs by the Priory Medical Group, which lifted spirits after a very challenging year.

Deputy general manager, Annaliza Kemp said: “Last year was a year like no other and the vaccine feels like the light at the end of the tunnel.

"Our teams have been magnificent in how they have risen to every challenge during this pandemic. We are proud to play our part in this next phase to ensure the most vulnerable are protected.”

Aimee Long staff member at The Meadowbeck said: “I am so pleased to be given the vaccine. It will help to keep our residents safe, and is the first step in getting things back to normal and having a buzz of visitors in the home once again.”

The home is welcoming new residents to ensure that they are there for those that need care and support, and have a very clear protocols that must be met including a transition period into the home to help keep everyone safe. If you are looking for further help, give them a call on 01904 424 244.

The Meadowbeck is run by Barchester Healthcare.