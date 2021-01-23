Spot, who is five years old, was brought to the York RSPCA animal home by an inspector. She had come from a multi-cat household where her needs were not getting met.

She was not in great shape when she first arrived. But she is now fit and healthy and ready to start her new life with a new family who will love and cherish her.

Spot has unfortunately been left quite untrusting of people so the centre staff are looking for quiet and patient adopters who will give her the time she needs to settle in and overcome her insecurities.

Unfortunately she had to be split from her friend that she came in with for medical reasons. We feel this is partly why she is so nervous here. So if she could go to a home with an existing cat that would be fantastic and just what she needs. Either that or a family where someone is home most of the time so she is not on her own.

Spot, who has been speyed, has always been a housecat and the staff feel she would be best to stay as a housecat. She would need an adult only home.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to be able to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. Find out more at www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

Please note, the home can only re-home pets to adopters who live in the York area.