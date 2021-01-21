A TEAM of talented speakers from a North Yorkshire-based secondary academy are celebrating after booking their place in the Regional Finals of a national debating competition.

The debate team from Outwood Academy Easingwold, based in York Road, won their place in the Regional Final of the The English-Speaking Union’s (The ESU) Schools’ Mace.

The team, composed of year 12 students Louis Boyce, Ben Toomey and Tom Walker, argued in favour of the motion: ‘This house would ban job applicants from disclosing the names of educational institutions that they have attended', in their regional round match.

Tom Garnham, assistant principal and head of sixth form at the Academy, said: “We are absolutely delighted and so proud of the efforts of Louis, Ben and Tom.

"They performed exceptionally well and we look forward to supporting them in the next round."

During their debate, the team from Outwood Academy Easingwold made a number of compelling arguments as to why removing the names of educational institutions would level the playing field and create more equality when applying for jobs.

Due to the ongoing social restrictions, the team’s achievement is made even more impressive as the debate took place online, over zoom, with the judge stating that they worked extremely well as a team.

The judge showered praise on all of the students who have only begun debating this academic year.

Over 300 schools participate in the prestigious competition every year, and some well-known personalities have competed in it in the past, including Channel 4 News presenter, Krishnan Guru-Murthy.