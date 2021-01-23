AS we entered the third national lockdown, we asked readers to send us photos of what lockdown looked like for them.

We set the challenge in our The Press Camera Club group on Facebook and received a fantastic set of images - some of which we are sharing today.

Here are the seven that we have picked out:

Barney Sharratt

#MyLockdown: Barney Sharratt - reflections of York Minster

Barney took an arty shot of York Minster's Chapter House ceiling reflected and refracted in large soap bubbles. He posted: "#MyLockdown - surreal art for a surreal year, with plenty of time to dream it up."

Emma Gabbatiss

#MyLockdown: Emma Gabbatiss "Walks, walks and more walks. This one was taken in Selby Park after lots of rain!"

Like many people, Emma Gabbatiss is enjoying walks during lockdown.

She posted: "Walks, walks and more walks. This one was taken in Selby Park after lots of rain!"

Garry Hornby

#MyLockdown: Garry Hornby - An empty Coppergate in the rain

Garry Hornby took this photo while out walking in Coppergate in the rain.

Sophie Wright

#MyLockdown: Sophie Wright spent time with her baby Daisy and wrote she was enjoying "lots of walks with our little miracle who was born during the first lockdown"

Sophie Wright enjoyed spending time with her baby daughter Daisy and posted: "My lockdown has been lots of walks with our little miracle who was born during the first lockdown."

Lynne Kinder

#MyLockdown: Lynne Kinder found getting out and taking pictures of local wildlife helped get her through lockdown

Lynne Kinder has enjoyed getting out and taking photos of wildlife - this shot is from the Foss near Morrisons in York.

Susan Major

#MyLockdown: Susan Major sent in this photo from the first lockdown of how she managed to mark her anniversary

Susan Major found a way to mark her special anniversary during the first lockdown in May.

Anne Howard

#MyLockdown Anne Howard took photos without leaving the house. "Here is the sun going down yesterday evening through my bedroom window," she posted

Like many people, Anne Howard managed to take stunning photos without leaving the house. "Here is the sun going down yesterday evening through my bedroom window," she posted.

Thanks for all the great photos - keep them coming.

