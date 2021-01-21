TWO regular customers at the Shambles Market in York have hailed the work of one of the security staff members, explaining he has done "superb," work to keep the market safe and under control.

Paul and Irene Ruttle often travel into the city centre to shop at the Marks & Spencers (M&S) store in Parliament Street, before making the trip round the Shambles Market to have a wander round to see what is on offer.

Mr Ruttle said: "We like to use M&S as our favoured supermarket.

"Ever since the first lockdown, we have also been regular customers at Shambles Market around the corner superb for great coffees and snacks.

This is where the couple met Gary Franks of Eboracum Security, who is based in the Shambles Market area of the city.

Mr Ruttle added: "We found out Gary is an absolutely superb person, both funny and witty.

"He will do anything for anybody using his own style to keep everyone safe in the market."

Gary has continued to work hard throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and often tells of his tales of controlling drunken mobs and dealing with other security issues in the area.

Mr Ruttle went on to say: "He has his own un-confrontational way of doing this, ushering them to safety rather than being forceful, and of course they love him for it.

"He will tell you himself about tourists wanting to take him home with them and local people shouting his good deeds from the rooftops, as well as how good he is for York in general.

"The little market is absolutely wonderful with a great atmosphere and my wife and I think its not just because the food and coffee is great there, we think the rest is down to Gary.

"We love him and we have even offered to take him home with us, but sadly he’ll have none of it.

"Gary definitely deserves to be recognised. But, make sure you are on your best behaviour at the market."

Gary has also received an award for his great work on the market, which was voted for by market traders, who also "love him also for being great at his job," Mr Ruttle said.